Meeting: New Event

ℹ️ Details

This the 3rd shot about the concept meeting application I’m working on. These views help us to create a meeting inside the app.

We type the title of the event and add our friend or the participants of the meeting for making it easy to know who will join the meeting.

Then we need to adjust the date the meeting will occur. In the second view, you can see that view. We tap on the date the meeting will happen and adjust the time using the slider.

We can assign a category for the meeting like: business, interview or design meeting and so on.

Next we can type a little description about what this meeting about or what we’re planning to talk in the meeting..



📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

Email • Twitter • Behance