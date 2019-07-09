Meeting: New Event

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ℹ️ Details
This the 3rd shot about the concept meeting application I’m working on. These views help us to create a meeting inside the app.
We type the title of the event and add our friend or the participants of the meeting for making it easy to know who will join the meeting.
Then we need to adjust the date the meeting will occur. In the second view, you can see that view. We tap on the date the meeting will happen and adjust the time using the slider.
We can assign a category for the meeting like: business, interview or design meeting and so on.
Next we can type a little description about what this meeting about or what we’re planning to talk in the meeting..
📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉
Email • Twitter • Behance