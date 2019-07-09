404 Error Page Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We’re working on a new platform for bloggers and want to share with you the concept of Error Page.
We believe that 404 page, whatever the reason is, shouldn’t be terrifying or boring, so we introduce to Users a simple, yet well known game that may entertain them for a few moments.
The Source File in Figma is FREE to download!
