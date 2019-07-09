Purrweb UX

404 Error Page Concept

We’re working on a new platform for bloggers and want to share with you the concept of Error Page.

We believe that 404 page, whatever the reason is, shouldn’t be terrifying or boring, so we introduce to Users a simple, yet well known game that may entertain them for a few moments.

Created by Vadim Subbotin

