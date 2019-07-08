Free Mockup Zone

Free Modern Logo Mockup 2019

Create a modern and premium presentation of your creative logo design with this free logo mockup. Get the desire presentation via smart-object layer.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 3200×2400 pixels

Download Free Logo Mockup

