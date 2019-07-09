Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roxana Carabas

🚀 Spaceship Interface Dashboard for Cosmos UI

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
🚀 Spaceship Interface Dashboard for Cosmos UI space website web vector interface landing identity ux ui graphic design cosmosui creative illustration scifi concept color blue art line
  1. illustration_dashboard_ui.png
  2. illustration_dashboard_ui.png

This is a sci-fi inspired illustration that sits in the header of the Landing page of Cosmos UI. It's intended to make you feel like you're captaining a Spacecraft! 😄🌟

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Landing page 2 cosmosui 4x
Rebound of
Landing Page for Cosmos UI
By Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
