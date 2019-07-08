Felic Art

Talking To Grandma

Talking To Grandma chat talk warm beauty lovely family house woman girl affinity designer uran legacy grandmother grandma illustration
Hey guys!

I am very happy to meet you as a team!

I joined Dribbble this year, where I met a lot of LOVELY followers, customers, and their great projects! Dribbble gives me the chance to be a freelancer, and I am grateful to Dribbble! Now I have established my own studio, my mates is a group of excellent illustrators and designers, we will continue to update the work of our team! I hope you like them!

The first shot is my own shot did for our client. I'd love to hear your thoughts guys!😊 Press ♥ to show some love!!

Cheers!!🍻

