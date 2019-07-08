Talking To Grandma

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys!
I am very happy to meet you as a team!
I joined Dribbble this year, where I met a lot of LOVELY followers, customers, and their great projects! Dribbble gives me the chance to be a freelancer, and I am grateful to Dribbble! Now I have established my own studio, my mates is a group of excellent illustrators and designers, we will continue to update the work of our team! I hope you like them!
The first shot is my own shot did for our client. I'd love to hear your thoughts guys!😊 Press ♥ to show some love!!
Cheers!!🍻