Sprocket Android White Background Screenshot Experiment

After Play Store Experiment showed negative results with a darker green background I ran this more successful test where I turned the background white instead!

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB