DailyUI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

DailyUI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard music air eve homepod smart home smarthome homekit apple dailyui 021 dailyui home monitoring dashboard home monitoring home app
A concept redesign of Apple's Home app, connecting your favourite smart home devices like the Homepod, Eve Energy adapters and Apple TV with the apps you use all the time, like Spotify and Netflix. Let me know what you think! ✌️

Chief Design Officer at Corellium

