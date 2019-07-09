James Round

To the moon!

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
To the moon! apollo planet rocket earth editorial nasa space moon
Download color palette

I recently got asked to create an illustration for the Financial Times, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Here's a detail from the piece.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2019
James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like