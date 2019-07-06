Ne nado tsveti

Hot-Dog station in action

Hot-Dog station in action citybuilding illustration spine animation 2d
Art by: G5 Entertainment

My fall to summer transformation.
Hope you like it

Posted on Jul 6, 2019
