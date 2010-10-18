Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Marino

Icons for new site

Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino
Icons for new site
I'm not much of an iconographer, but here's my pass at creating some icons for my new site. Hover effect will be the main color of that site... so hovering over the dribbble icon - the icon (and text) will be "dribbble pink".

Posted on Oct 18, 2010
Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino

