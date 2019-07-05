Wisecraft

Click&Easy - Logo Grid

Click&Easy - Logo Grid
Yet another option for Click & Easy, the client requested to see more variations of last post's concept 5 but with a focus on conveying fast and better consumer experience 📦💨⁣⁣
That's the reason i decided to add those morse shade lines to convey a fast movement of the package. What's your thoughts on them? Should we keep them or take them out for the final version of the logo?

