Clock Application - App UI Kits for iOS

App UI Kits for Clock, Alarm, Stopwatch, and Timer

We're happy to submit our subsequent work in 'Clock App Challenge' that Clock Application - App UI Kits for Clock, Alarm, Stopwatch, and Timer for iOS is ready and designed in Adobe Photoshop. Enjoy!

Main Features:

✔️ Design & Prototype a Clock App in Minutes
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

