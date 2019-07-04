Nenad Milosevic

Softube's Parallels

Nenad Milosevic
Softube's Parallels dark plugin vst sketch app application parallels softube software sound audio gui interface design ui
This is Softube's Parallels, you should check it if you're into music production: https://www.softube.com/parallels

I really love the UI design they did for this baby so I had to recreate it! 🤓I've changed few things but it's pretty much as the original.

Sketch file attached 💎 so you can check it how it's made. ✌️

