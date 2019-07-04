🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is Softube's Parallels, you should check it if you're into music production: https://www.softube.com/parallels
I really love the UI design they did for this baby so I had to recreate it! 🤓I've changed few things but it's pretty much as the original.
Sketch file attached 💎 so you can check it how it's made. ✌️