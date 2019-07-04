Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robert John Paterson

Hot Docs - Woodstock 50th Anniversary

Hot Docs - Woodstock 50th Anniversary texture minimalist vector bird dove guitar illustration film poster film documentary music festival music woodstock
Love working with Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto, made this little guitar and dove as well as a few more illustrations for their 50th Anniversary celebration later this summer

