Akdesain

manggo 253/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
manggo 253/365 typography logo branding clean akdesain vector logo design illustration creative lettering logo type negative space minimal fruits manggos manggo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like