Bookapp Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Here's a concept for a Book App I created recently. Reading is something of a passion of mine and I've recently been enjoying doing this on the iOS apps which served as inspiration for what you see here. Hope you like it, enjoy!
————————
Dribbblers! Let’s stay in touch!
At Objectivity, Design is our passion and we share our work not only on Dribbble, but also on Behance. Explore the world with us and follow our daily life on Instagram.
Have a nice day! ;)