Bookapp Concept

Bookapp Concept interface clean minimal creative bookstore ipad layout designs typography ui design books book app
Bookapp Concept interface clean minimal creative bookstore ipad layout designs typography ui design books book app
Hi!
Here's a concept for a Book App I created recently. Reading is something of a passion of mine and I've recently been enjoying doing this on the iOS apps which served as inspiration for what you see here. Hope you like it, enjoy!

Have a nice day! ;)

