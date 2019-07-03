Linnea S

Daily UI 9 – Music Player

Linnea S
Linnea S
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 9 – Music Player dailyui009 fatm play mobile musicplayer florence florenceandthemachine uiux dailyui
Download color palette

Back to the Daily UI project with Day 9, a music player.

Linnea S
Linnea S
Welcome to my Dribbble portfolio
Hire Me

More by Linnea S

View profile
    • Like