Joey Kirk

DXtera: Solutions - Wireframe Wednesday

Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Hire Me
  • Save
DXtera: Solutions - Wireframe Wednesday wordpress launched css design html web design wireframes wireframe
Download color palette

For Wireframe Wednesday, we wanted to show off our process from structure to paint. Here's an example of DXtera.org's Success Story template page. We developed a system for the wireframes that was easy to carry over into the visual design phase of the project and then into implementation of the site.

Check out the site at DXtera.org.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2019
Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Designer. Educator. Dad.
Hire Me

More by Joey Kirk

View profile
    • Like