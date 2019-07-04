Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxana Carabas

Overview Cosmos UI

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Overview Cosmos UI website web vector space ux ui interface identity dashboard graphic creative cosmos concept color blue art sketch menu design ui kit
Overview Cosmos UI website web vector space ux ui interface identity dashboard graphic creative cosmos concept color blue art sketch menu design ui kit
Download color palette
  1. overview_cosmos_ui.png
  2. overview_cosmos_ui.png

Here's the Overview of the new Dashboard. Here you can preview Earth parameters, stage completion, altitude, velocity, profile and acceleration.

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Landing page cosmosui 4x
Rebound of
Pages Sneak Peek for Cosmos UI
By Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like