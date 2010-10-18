Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pig Pick

Pig Pick video hd lobster rockwell blur title card pull focus
Decided to throw together a quick video from a pig roast I went to last weekend. Up on Vimeo in the morning.

Update: the video's now up! Nothing much, but the music is fun, and I can't get over the DOF of the 50mm ƒ/1.4.

Posted on Oct 18, 2010
