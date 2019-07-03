Singlayn

Makeapp Wireframe Kit

Singlayn
Singlayn
  • Save
Makeapp Wireframe Kit download demo freebie free figma xd sketch prototyping makeapp ui mobile digital goods wireframe kit
Download color palette

Makeapp Wireframe Kit is a universal wireframe kit for creating mobile apps. Makeapp was created specifically to help speed up the design process. This kit includes 100 most popular screens for mobile. With his help you will be able to rapidly build engaging mobile apps and also controls and new templates. Creating apps has never been easier than it is now.

You can purchase our digital goods at UI8.net

Download Demo Version on Google Drive

Singlayn
Singlayn

More by Singlayn

View profile
    • Like