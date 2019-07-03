Alex Tass, logo designer

Flowers & Wine logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Flowers & Wine logo design stained glass windows custom type brand identity branding creative flat 2d geometric vector icon mark symbol logo design logo negative space tulips flowers glass wine bar flowershop flower-shop flower shop
Download color palette

Geometric exploration for a special location, a flower shop combined with a wine bar, Flowers & Wine.

--

Let's work together!
Contact me at hello@alextass.com

Let's connect:
alextass.comBehanceInstagramFacebookTwitter

Sommelier du parfum s p monogram perfume waves logo design by alex tass still 2x
Rebound of
Sommelier Du Parfum logo design: SP monogram + perfume waves
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like