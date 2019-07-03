Wisecraft

Start Build Grow - Business Cards

Start Build Grow - Business Cards typography brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer smart mark branding logomark badge hunting badgedesign logotype designer logotypedesign mark icon symbol blue and white plant illustration business card design startup branding arrow arrows tree logo
Logo made for a business consulting agency based on London!

The tree is made of three arrows, which represent the three main steps of the company - Start, Build and Grow 🌲

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

