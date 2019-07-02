Marcelo Ignacio

Glass and Construction Company

Marcelo Ignacio
Marcelo Ignacio
  • Save
Glass and Construction Company company branding glasses webdesign web ui ux typography design branding interface clean ui clean adobe xd
Download color palette

Web interface for a crystals and constructions company, worked with minimalism and color that relax you.

See my design process and follow me on Instagram :), Gracias!

Marcelo Ignacio
Marcelo Ignacio

More by Marcelo Ignacio

View profile
    • Like