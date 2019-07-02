Dribbble

Overtime with Figma's Dylan Field

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Figma's Dylan Field user experience collaboration product design figma design tools design process design podcast overtime dribbble
Download color palette

In a new episode of Overtime, our very own Director of Design Noah Stokes chats with @Figma co-founder Dylan Field on all things design process and collaboration. Learn more about Figma’s mission to give everyone—including non-traditional designers—the power to visually communicate and collaborate.

Don’t miss Dylan and Noah talk about using Figma to build design systems, some exciting new features on the platform, and much more!

This episode is brought to you by .ME. .

Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like