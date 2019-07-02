Overtime with Figma's Dylan Field

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In a new episode of Overtime, our very own Director of Design Noah Stokes chats with @Figma co-founder Dylan Field on all things design process and collaboration. Learn more about Figma’s mission to give everyone—including non-traditional designers—the power to visually communicate and collaborate.
Don’t miss Dylan and Noah talk about using Figma to build design systems, some exciting new features on the platform, and much more!
This episode is brought to you by .ME. .