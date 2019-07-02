Akdesain

nature 244/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
nature 244/365 design branding akdesain logo design creative lettering logo type typography illustration negative space leaf leaf logo ecology eco natures nature illustration nature logo nature
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like