1966 Ford GT40 Le Mans

1966 Ford GT40 Le Mans cinema4d sports car ferrari ford vehicle automotive design automotive race car 3d model blender 3d
In anticipation of the upcoming film "Ford v. Ferrari", I had a lot of fun recreating the iconic 1966 Ford GT40 built for the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

More views at https://www.behance.net/gallery/82123993/1966-Le-Mans-Ford-GT40

