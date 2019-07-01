Ivy Wang

Style Guide - Expecting

Style Guide - Expecting
For a new product, to get things up and run as quick as possible, the design system may be unnecessary. But a style guide can be really handy for the visual design iterations. This helps to set rules and ensure a certain level of consistency without too much time input.

Posted on Jul 1, 2019
