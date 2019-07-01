Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI UX Home Food Application

UI UX Home Food Application adobe xd app mobile design mobile ui uxdesign uxui ux ui
Adobe xd, Android and IOS app for home cooked food where the family prepares and sells food and this provides additional income for families.

full-project Here

Posted on Jul 1, 2019
