Second Deity

Second Deity oriental illustrator old bearded man character pipe beard face clean vector illustration
Dropping another deity from the sticker project I'm working on. Gonna post them all in a single shot once they're done along with all the meanings and shit.

Have a great one!
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
