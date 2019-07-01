Anna Avetisyan

Illustration & 3D Parallax Using HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Anna Avetisyan
Anna Avetisyan
Illustration & 3D Parallax Using HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Hey guys! I'll keep on posting my UI projects but today I decided to share something different. Procreate was my illustration tool, and I used HTML, CSS, and JavaSctipt for the parallax animation.

Use this link for better quality: https://vimeo.com/345395220

And this one - if you want to learn how to animate your artwork like this:
https://skl.sh/2XdqRiI

Anna Avetisyan
Anna Avetisyan
