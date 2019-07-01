Illustration & 3D Parallax Using HTML, CSS, JavaScript

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey guys! I'll keep on posting my UI projects but today I decided to share something different. Procreate was my illustration tool, and I used HTML, CSS, and JavaSctipt for the parallax animation.
Use this link for better quality: https://vimeo.com/345395220
And this one - if you want to learn how to animate your artwork like this:
https://skl.sh/2XdqRiI