Akdesain

Crocodile 242/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Crocodile 242/365 symbol identity logo design logo akdesain branding minimal logo type lettering typography illustration creative negative space clean agregator crocodile
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like