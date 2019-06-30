Victor Murea

WeMeet - Logo Design ( SOLD )

WeMeet - Logo Design.

This is a concept I have been working for some time. It is a mark for an upcoming date app from London.

The main idea was to create a mark that would represent very clear a heart and pin icon.

Feedback is welcome!

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
