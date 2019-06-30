Anwar Hossain AdOr

one spoon

Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr
  • Save
one spoon negative space logo negative space creative design vector minimal logo flat branding design graphic design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

“one spoon” is a negative spacelogo concept.
Incorporated the “1” and a “spoon” symbol inside “n” and “e” respectively.

follow :
www.behance.net/graphical2017
www.facebook.com/graphical2017
www.instagram.com/graphical_2017
Whatsapp : +8801911014441
Email : graphical2017@gmail.com

Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr

More by Anwar Hossain AdOr

View profile
    • Like