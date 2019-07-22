Akdesain

crab 271/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
crab 271/365 akdesain icon modern branding minimal typography creative logo type logo lettering negative space illustration logo design crabs crab
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like