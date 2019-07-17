Akdesain

college 266/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
college 266/365 clean design akdesain modern illustration creative branding typography logo design logo type lettering negative space educational edu education college sports hat school colleges college
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like