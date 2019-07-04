Akdesain

honey 254/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
honey 254/365 logo type akdesain lettering branding logo design typography creative negative space illustration honey bee honeycomb bee honey
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like