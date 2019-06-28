Freebie - Web animation for a software house landing page

Get your freebie here: https://lordicon.com/freebies

Hi People!

This time the freebie presents an interactive graphics of a guy placing UI element to wireframe designs. Ideal to use on a software house landing page.

The animation was prepared to work with morph animation player which means going from start to finish and then when the cursor is off the graphics should go back to the first frame of the animation.

Freebie includes:

- Preview GIF

- .json file

- After Effects Project

- Design and animated by... me! So there is no need to credit anyone else. ;)

Stay tuned, I am going to publish postproduction of how I created this artwork from start to finish.