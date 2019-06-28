Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rustam Musaev
Brandux

Veonix - Main Page

Rustam Musaev
Brandux
Rustam Musaev for Brandux
Veonix - Main Page white style sneakers shoes interaction grid black minimal fashion e-commerce ecommerce store shop interface concept website web ux ui
Veonix - Main Page white style sneakers shoes interaction grid black minimal fashion e-commerce ecommerce store shop interface concept website web ux ui
Veonix - Main Page white style sneakers shoes interaction grid black minimal fashion e-commerce ecommerce store shop interface concept website web ux ui
Hi friends👋

We’d like to introduce our new concept for online-store named Veonix.

Full project presentation is here — https://www.behance.net/gallery/81755415/Veonix-Online-store

Veonix was created as an answer to the luxury trend of over-abundant branding and overpricing. Our designs do not confine to fashion - we simply aspire to provide high quality, well-designed essentials for the right price. We work with a minimalistic philosophy, as we believe sustainability and durability are better for us and our world.

Want to discuss product idea or partnership?
We are always ready to help 👉 hello@brandux.agency

Follow us:

Website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

