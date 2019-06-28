Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Canvas Pouch Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Canvas Pouch Mockup packaging accessories fashion toiletry handbag purse sack accessory zipper clutch beautician bag pouch canvas mokc mokcup mock up download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1-cm.jpg
  2. 4.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 10.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 1-cm.jpg

Canvas Pouch Mockup

Price
$9.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Canvas Pouch Mockup
$9.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• psds with canvas pouch isolated (stand front, half front and side view, top view lying);
• psd with canvas pouch lying on a wooden floor;
• psd with bowling ball and skittle front view;
• displacement maps;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• canvas pouch color and design;
• zipper, metal and thread color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like