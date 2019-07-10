Clément Casanas

ELMS #2 - Official Race Poster / Monza 🏁 🇮🇹

I'm glad to share with you one more piece of ELMS project.

ELMS is a European sports car racing endurance series inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and run by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO)

For this season, the concept is based on a video game style, with the use of glitch and layer shift.

Here, the 4 hours of Monza, the second round of the season!

Credits :
Viens-là

