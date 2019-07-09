ELMS #1 - Official Race Poster / Le Castellet 🏁 🇫🇷

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello 👋
I'm glad to share a project made a few months ago.
I realized all the posters of the ELMS races of the 2019 season.
ELMS is a European sports car racing endurance series inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and run by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO)
For this season, the concept is based on a video game style, with the use of glitch and layer shift.
Here, the 4 hours of Le Castellet, the first round of the season!
Cheers!!
Credits :
Viens-là
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram