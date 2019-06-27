Pavol Krafčík

iStores | Apple reseller | Homepage
Hello dribbblers.

Working on another concept for iStores. They're an official reseller of Apple products in Slovakia. Just wanted to try new things that i learned in last few months.

Hope you enjoyed it. Coming more.

Posted on Jun 27, 2019
