Angee Maree

my music player: draft 1

my music player: draft 1 ui music player music audio
This is the first draft. I still want to change the speaker icon, time, heart (put it with the play/next/back buttons) If anyone has any suggestions please feel free to let me know!

rebound of someone, but i can't remember or find who's it was =( but if you know please tell me so I can give credit where it is due.

Posted on Jul 31, 2012
