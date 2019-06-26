Joey Kirk

DXtera.org Redesign: Home Page

Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Hire Me
  • Save
DXtera.org Redesign: Home Page css wordpress website design website launched illustration html web design
DXtera.org Redesign: Home Page css wordpress website design website launched illustration html web design
Download color palette
  1. dxtera-home.jpg
  2. homepage_design_dx_v1.jpg

We recently had the opportunity to redesign the marketing website for the DXtera Institute. We worked with its marketing team to launch a more modern experience focused on communicating its solutions and abilities to potential partners.

Check out the new website at DXtera.org.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2019
Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Designer. Educator. Dad.
Hire Me

More by Joey Kirk

View profile
    • Like