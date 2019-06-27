Clément Casanas

myfood #1 🍅- Scroll / Mouse hover / Interactive slideshow

I'm glad to share a project made a few months ago.

myfood is a startup that produces smart greenhouses that combines the best cultivation techniques on a small footprint. Their goal is simple, you reconnect with your food.

So I'm going to share several animations, here slideshows interactions.

Credits :
Viens-là

