Nicat Manafov

Meeting: Calendar / Event Details

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Hire Me
  • Save
Meeting: Calendar / Event Details flat modern typography website illustration inspiration animation web dailyui branding visual design ux ui clean ios13 ios app minimal meetup meeting
Meeting: Calendar / Event Details flat modern typography website illustration inspiration animation web dailyui branding visual design ux ui clean ios13 ios app minimal meetup meeting
Meeting: Calendar / Event Details flat modern typography website illustration inspiration animation web dailyui branding visual design ux ui clean ios13 ios app minimal meetup meeting
Meeting: Calendar / Event Details flat modern typography website illustration inspiration animation web dailyui branding visual design ux ui clean ios13 ios app minimal meetup meeting
Download color palette
  1. meeting_app_2.png
  2. pop-up_2x.png
  3. meetings_2x.png
  4. meeting_app_2_3x.png

ℹ️ Details
In the calendar view, we can a compact calendar and indicators under the dates. These indicates the category of the meeting.

In the timeline, we can swipe down to see the meetings will happen today. We see the title, category and participants of the meeting. Also we can delete or bookmark the meeting in the calendar section.

When we tap on a meeting in that view, we see more details information and settings about it.

You can activate remind me feature and check the little description and new participants.

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

EmailTwitterBehance

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
Hire Me

More by Nicat Manafov

View profile
    • Like