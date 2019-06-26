Meeting: Calendar / Event Details

ℹ️ Details

In the calendar view, we can a compact calendar and indicators under the dates. These indicates the category of the meeting.

In the timeline, we can swipe down to see the meetings will happen today. We see the title, category and participants of the meeting. Also we can delete or bookmark the meeting in the calendar section.

When we tap on a meeting in that view, we see more details information and settings about it.

You can activate remind me feature and check the little description and new participants.



📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

Email • Twitter • Behance