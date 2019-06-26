Shopping App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here is one of my latest projects. The goal of the app was to bring together best of offline and online shopping. And i had a great experience working on this task.
Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118386381/Arooba
So press like, have a nice day and enjoy life!
Cheers!