Dmitry Pankin

Shopping App

Dmitry Pankin
Dmitry Pankin
Hire Me
  • Save
Shopping App design ecommerce clean application mobile ios appdesign app accurate design ux ui
Shopping App design ecommerce clean application mobile ios appdesign app accurate design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. arooba_app.png
  2. arooba_app.png

Hello again!

Here is one of my latest projects. The goal of the app was to bring together best of offline and online shopping. And i had a great experience working on this task.

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118386381/Arooba

So press like, have a nice day and enjoy life!

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2019
Dmitry Pankin
Dmitry Pankin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Pankin

View profile
    • Like