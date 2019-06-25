Doug Huegel

Whomsley Logo Vertical

Doug Huegel
Doug Huegel
  • Save
Whomsley Logo Vertical texture renovation wood carpenter carpentry monogram wh branding minimal brand icon badge logo
Whomsley Logo Vertical texture renovation wood carpenter carpentry monogram wh branding minimal brand icon badge logo
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_whomsleyicon-01.jpg
  2. dribbble_whomsleyicon-01.jpg

Approved logo for Whomsley Homeworks, A renovation and custom carpentry company located in West Chester, Pa.

Dribbble whomsleyicon 01 4x
Rebound of
W + H + House Monogram
By Doug Huegel
Doug Huegel
Doug Huegel

More by Doug Huegel

View profile
    • Like