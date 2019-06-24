MARCOS MORENO

Bone Head Pro-tec Kids Snowboard helmet graphics

Bone Head Pro-tec Kids Snowboard helmet graphics productgraphics actionsports snowboarding skateboarding helmet kids protechelmets protec stickerpack stickers vector design graphicdesign illustration
When I first started working for Dye Paintball/Pro-tec I was paired with the product design team. They gave me a kids helmet and roll of masking tape, "tape that helmet up and here's a sharpie, let's see what you can do". I reached back to my inner child to figure out what I would have liked to have in a helmet. The front air vents looked like eyes within seconds, so let me imagination run... added teeth temples and the results a kids skull helmet. I then designed a sticker pack that would add a fun customization option to the Pro-tec bone head.

