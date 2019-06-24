Bone Head Pro-tec Kids Snowboard helmet graphics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When I first started working for Dye Paintball/Pro-tec I was paired with the product design team. They gave me a kids helmet and roll of masking tape, "tape that helmet up and here's a sharpie, let's see what you can do". I reached back to my inner child to figure out what I would have liked to have in a helmet. The front air vents looked like eyes within seconds, so let me imagination run... added teeth temples and the results a kids skull helmet. I then designed a sticker pack that would add a fun customization option to the Pro-tec bone head.